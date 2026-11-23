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US Intelligence Chief Confirms Investigations Into Alice Huang, Megaspeed Amid Nvidia Controversy

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. ( TVBS via AP )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Washington: Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton has confirmed that investigations into Alice Huang and her company, Megaspeed, are ongoing, as the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues. In an interview with Fox News, Clayton said that investigations into both Alice Huang and Megaspeed were moving forward, alongside regulatory proceedings.

He added that the American public would receive answers as the matter progresses. "There is an investigation into her company, and there is an investigation into her. That is going to play out. Also, I fully expect that the board of directors of Nvidia is looking into this situation. You know, that would be responsible; that's what the American people want to hear from them. And there are—are regulatory proceedings going on. The American people will get answers regarding this matter," Clayton said.

Clayton also said he expected Nvidia's board of directors to examine the situation, describing such a review as a responsible step amid the ongoing developments.

The controversy follows reports of an alleged relationship between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive officer on November 12, following the reports.