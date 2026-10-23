ETV Bharat / international

US Inked Venezuela Oil Deal With Businessman Probed For Money Laundering: Ex-Congressman

Washington: Former US Congressman Adam Kinzinger has alleged that the US government entered into an oil deal with a Venezuelan businessman who has faced money-laundering investigations, as it seeks discounted crude from the South American country.

Kinzinger said North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), the company involved in the deal, was run by Alejandro Betancourt, who has faced money-laundering investigations in Switzerland, Spain and the US. Kinzinger claimed that the US Department of Justice officials reportedly asked the foreign governments to close investigations against Betancourt.

Citing a report by ProPublica, Kinzinger said the agreement, under which the US government would acquire a 35 per cent stake in NABEP's parent company, was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The agreement's structure is designed to prevent future administrations in the US or Venezuela from dismantling the enterprise, the report said.

Kinzinger, a Republican who represented Illinois in the House of Representatives, has clashed with US President Donald Trump on several issues, including his foreign policy and claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

NABEP spokesperson Terry Wade told ProPublica that Betancourt had never been charged with any crime in any country and that claims against him were baseless.

Trump has claimed that the Venezuelan deal would secure America's energy dominance for the next century by giving it access to 111 billion barrels of oil – 65 billion barrels from Venezuela and 46 billion barrels from US proven reserves.

However, the text of the 18-page contract indicates that US purchasing rights expire in half that period, while the underlying operating rights appear to conflict with Venezuelan laws limiting oil concessions to 25 years, according to the report.

The White House, the State Department, the Pentagon and NABEP defended the agreement, saying their new public-private venture would provide meaningful and lasting economic benefits to both countries that could not be captured in a legal document.