ETV Bharat / international

US: Indian-Origin Founder Of Outlaw Biker Gang 'Punjabi Devils' Sentenced For Gun Trafficking

New York: A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, who founded an outlaw motorcycle gang called 'Punjabi Devils', has been sentenced to over five years in prison on charges of unlawful dealing of firearms and possession of a machine gun.

Jashanpreet Singh of Lodi, California, was sentenced Monday by US District Judge Dale Drozd to five years and four months in prison for unlawful dealing of firearms and unlawful possession of a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant said Thursday.

According to court documents, Singh was the founder of the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels, a California-based global outlaw motorcycle club.

In June last year, Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of Singh's residence resulted in the discovery of additional firearms, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device, and a silencer.

Officers also discovered a single pineapple-style capped and fused hand grenade, as well as what law enforcement believed was a military electronic-capped claymore mine. The explosives ordinance detail of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department bomb team destroyed these items at the scene.