ETV Bharat / international

US-India Relationship At Its Lowest In 30 Years: Indian-American Democrat Leader

Washington: The US-India relationship is at its lowest point in the last 30 years due to US President Donald Trump’s "utterly destructive policies", Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, Khanna on Monday claimed that during his recent visit to China, India’s ambassador there had told him that a generation of trust was lost due to Trump’s policies.

"Now, you know I'm not one to mince words. I sort of tell things as they are. The US-India relationship has been at its lowest point in the last 30 years," Khanna said.

"Trump's policies of getting into a war with Iran have been utterly destructive. It has been utterly destructive to the prices of gas in India. Talk to (External Affairs Minister S) Jaishankar if you don't believe me," the California Democrat said.

"I was in China, and the Indian Ambassador there told me that a generation of trust has been lost by President Trump. If we don't speak the truth about the damage this President has done...we are not living in reality," Khanna, a presumptive 2028 Presidential hopeful, said. He slammed Trump’s policies of threatening Iran and Cuba and conquering Greenland.

"Now you have an America that has forgotten that moral vision, that has a foreign policy of might makes right, threatening not just Iran, threatening Cuba, threatening to conquer Greenland, and we were having dinner as if everything is normal," Khanna said.