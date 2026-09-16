ETV Bharat / international

Trump Identifies India, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit, Illicit Drug Producing Nations

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday identified India, China and Pakistan among 23 major drug transit and illicit drug-producing countries and urged their respective leaders to address the issue. In a Presidential Determination to the US Congress, Trump also made it clear that appearing on the list was not necessarily a reflection of the respective government’s current counterdrug efforts, or coordination with the United States.

It said countries are placed on the list due to a combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to transit or be produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures.