ETV Bharat / international

US House Passes Record $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill

Washington: The US House of Representatives narrowly passed an annual defense policy bill on Wednesday that would authorize a record $1.15 trillion in funding for the Pentagon, as the divisive Iran war drags on.

Though it traditionally sees significant bipartisan support, the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the lower chamber in a 216-212 vote, a sign of the growing polarization under President Donald Trump. The bill, which must still pass the Senate, provides approximately $250 billion more than the 2026 NDAA, including a 5-7 percent pay raise for service members.

"This legislation provides our brave servicemembers with an overdue pay raise, strengthens our nuclear deterrence and missile defense -- including construction of the Golden Dome," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Trump has sought to develop the so-called Golden Dome missile defense system to protect the US mainland, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome."

The House Armed Services Committee Republicans, in a statement, said the bill would help rebuild "depleted stockpiles," as the United States expends large amounts of projectiles in its war against Iran.