ETV Bharat / international

US House Passes Largely Symbolic Vote Ordering End To Iran War

This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Kfar Tibnit on June 3, 2026. ( AFP )

Washington: The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday directing withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war, in a political blow against President Donald Trump, who launched the conflict in February.

The resolution, adopted with four members of Trump's Republican Party joining Democrats, was largely symbolic, as the US president can veto the measure if it gains Senate approval.

Introduced by the ranking member of the opposition Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the resolution passed by a vote of 215-208.

“This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it’s time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran,” the committee’s Democrats posted on X.