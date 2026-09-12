ETV Bharat / international

US House Of Representatives To Take Up Russia Sanctions Bill Next Week

Washington: The US House of Representatives is set to take up for vote the Russia sanctions bill that also seeks to impose tariffs on its trading partners, including India.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by an overwhelming majority by the US Senate last month, will be taken up for a vote by the House Rules Committee on Monday, amid strong opposition from the Democrats.

If passed by the House, the bill would empower President Donald Trump to impose harsher sanctions on Russia and buyers of Russian oil and gas, and extend existing sanctions on Iran.

Many House Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have opposed the bill contending that it would give Trump expansive and risky new tariff authorities.