US Hosts Humanitarian Assistance Exercise With Quad Partners

Washington: The US has hosted an annual humanitarian assistance exercise in Hawaii with Quad partners Australia, India, and Japan to strengthen disaster-response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. The fourth annual Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Tabletop Exercise and Strategic Meeting was held in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 2-5.

The annual event brought together government officials from the US, Australia, India, and Japan to strengthen the grouping's disaster-response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific, the State Department said in a press statement on Friday. The exercise underscores the Quad’s commitment to reliable and effective lifesaving support for the people of the region, it said.

As a founding pillar of the Quad partnership, HADR is a cornerstone of the group's efforts to advance peace, security, prosperity, and resilience in the Indo-Pacific. The US noted that the bloc's coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar in March was a "testament" to its "ability to mobilise resources and rapidly deliver life-saving assistance”.