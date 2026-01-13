ETV Bharat / international

US Revokes Record 100,000 Visas In Security Push

Washington: The Trump administration has revoked more than 100,000 visas from foreign nationals in less than one year, marking a record level of enforcement as part of its push to strengthen border controls and public safety, the US State Department said. “The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty,” said Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State DepartmentPigott said the scale of the action represents a sharp escalation compared to previous years.

“In less than one year, the State Department revoked over 100,000 visas from foreign nationals, marking a new record and more than a 150% increase in revocations since 2024,” he said. According to the statement, the visa cancellations targeted foreign nationals accused or convicted of a range of criminal offenses.

“The State Department revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence,” Pigott said. The administration credited the increase in revocations to enhanced screening and monitoring mechanisms introduced under President Donald Trump.

“The State Department's recently-launched Continuous Vetting Center works to ensure that all foreign nationals on American soil comply with our laws — and that the visas of those who pose a threat to American citizens are swiftly revoked,” Pigott said.