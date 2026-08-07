ETV Bharat / international

US Has Refunded About $100Bn In Trump Tariffs

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump's administration has refunded about $100 billion in tariffs since the Supreme Court struck down a wave of his duties this year, court filings show.

The figure, reported in documents Tuesday, constitutes about 60 per cent of some $166 billion the Trump administration collected after invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose duties. The refunds went to importers that had paid the duties.

Trump used the act to impose sweeping tariffs on trading partners since returning to the White House last year, but the high court ruled in February this year that he had exceeded his authority in doing so. This dealt a sharp blow to the president's ability to deploy tariffs at will, as he sought to use them as a tool for leverage against US allies and competitors alike.