ETV Bharat / international

US Green Card Seekers To Face Fresh Hurdles From Sept 18

FILE - An information packet and an American flag are placed on a chair at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office on Aug. 17, 2018, in Miami. ( AP )

Washington: Immigrants seeking green cards or permanent residency in the US will face fresh hurdles as the Trump administration has expanded the definition of "public charge" to deny applications to those availing benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps or any subsistence aid from the government.

The new rule finalised by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) comes into effect from September 18 and will also hit Indians seeking green cards.

An earlier rule only considered two types of public benefits as grounds for denying a green card application: cash assistance for income maintenance and long-term institutionalisation at the government's expense.

“To make public charge inadmissibility determinations, USCIS officers will consider the five statutory factors and any other factor relevant to assessing the alien's likelihood at any time of becoming a public charge, including the alien’s receipt of means-tested public benefits, such as cash assistance for income maintenance, housing assistance, food stamps, financial aid for college, or any other similar benefit,” an official statement said.

The guidance follows the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind the 2022 Biden-era public charge regulations. The final rule was announced on July 16 and published in the Federal Register on July 20.

It will apply to Forms I-485 seeking permanent residence or adjustment of status that are postmarked or electronically submitted on or after September 18.

The new rule allows USCIS officers to count age, health, family status, finances, educational background, and even the use of public benefits by an applicant’s dependents, regardless of that dependent's status, against that applicant’s chances for approval.