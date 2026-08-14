ETV Bharat / international

US Governors, Lawmakers Hail Bilateral Partnership In Messages For India’s Independence Day

Seattle/New York: Several American states and prominent leaders have applauded the strong India-US ties and the contribution of the diaspora community to the economic and cultural fabric of the country, in their messages on India’s 80th Independence Day.

Governors of states across the US — from New York to Seattle — have issued proclamations announcing that August 15, 2026, will be commemorated as ‘India Day’ in their respective jurisdictions.

Prominent Senators and lawmakers have also extended messages of congratulations to India and the Indian-American community on the occasion, highlighting their achievements.

Governor of the western US state of Montana, Greg Gianforte, in a special video message posted on X by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, said his state deeply appreciates the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to “our state's cultural, educational, and economic life”. “Your commitment to innovation, learning, and community enriches all of us.”

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said the important milestone of India’s 80th Independence Day honours the courage and determination of those who fought for freedom and self-governance.

“Alaska is proud to be home to a vibrant Indian and Indian American community. Your contributions to our economy, our schools, our healthcare system, our businesses, and our communities make Alaska a stronger place,” he said.

In his message, South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden said, “May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.” Several US Pacific Northwest states, counties and cities issued proclamations honouring India's 80th Independence Day.

These include proclamations by the states of Washington and Nebraska, apart from the cities of Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, SeaTac and King County Council. Earlier, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Delaware on the US East Coast issued proclamations, declaring August 15, 2026, as ‘India Day’ across the states.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul had issued a proclamation recognising August 15, 2026, as ‘India Independence Day’ across the state.

The proclamation noted that “a significant and historic journey of rejecting colonial rule to embrace self-determination, self-governance, and the ongoing promise of democracy unites the United States and India—a connection deeply felt across our state, which itself served as a critical battleground for liberty during the struggle for American freedom”.

The New York proclamation states that the annual commemoration of India's Independence Day within the United States has evolved into a “magnificent testament to cross-cultural harmony, marked by vibrant festivals where multigenerational gatherings proudly honour the rich patriotic traditions of both nations, symbolising the deep-seated bonds that unite these two great democracies”.