US Government Admits Role In Causing Helicopter Plane Collision That Killed 67 In Washington

Part of the wreckage is seen along the Potomac River after American Airlines flight 5342 on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river after colliding with a US Army helicopter, near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. ( File/AFP )

Washington: The U.S. government admitted Wednesday that the actions of an air traffic controller and Army helicopter pilot played a role in causing a collision last January between an airliner and a Black Hawk near the nation's capital, killing 67 people. It was the deadliest plane crash on American soil in more than two decades.

The official response to the first lawsuit filed by one of the victims' families said that the government is liable in the crash partly because the air traffic controller violated visual separation procedures that night. Plus, the filing said, the Army helicopter pilots' "failure to maintain vigilance so as to see and avoid" the airline jet makes the government liable.

But the filing suggested that others, including the pilots of the jet and the airlines, may also have played a role. The lawsuit also blamed American Airlines and its regional partner, PSA Airlines, for roles in the crash, but those airlines have filed motions to dismiss. And the government denied that any air traffic controllers or officials at the Federal Aviation Administration or Army were negligent.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter collided with the American Airlines regional jet while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in northern Virginia, just across the river from Washington, D.C., officials said. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

Attorney says loss of life was needless

Robert Clifford, one of the attorneys for the family of victim Casey Crafton, said the government admitted "the Army's responsibility for the needless loss of life" and the FAA's failure to follow air traffic control procedures while "rightfully" acknowledging others –- American Airlines and PSA Airlines -– also contributed to the deaths.

The families of the victims "remain deeply saddened and anchored in the grief caused by this tragic loss of life," he said. The government's lawyers said in the filing that "the United States admits that it owed a duty of care to plaintiffs, which it breached, thereby proximately causing the tragic accident."

An American spokesman declined to comment on the filing, but in the airline's motion to dismiss, American said "plaintiffs' proper legal recourse is not against American. It is against the United States government ... The Court should therefore dismiss American from this lawsuit." The airline said that since the crash it has focused on supporting the families of the victims. The lawsuit had accused the airlines of not doing enough to mitigate the risks of flying so close to helicopters around Washington, D.C., and not adequately training their pilots to handle it.

