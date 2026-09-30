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US Formally Concludes Mission In Iraq: Pentagon

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: The United States said Wednesday it had "formally concluded" its mission against jihadists in Iraq, following the withdrawal of troops from Erbil airbase in the Kurdistan region. After more than a decade, the US-led coalition said it was ending its operation to fight the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

The group, which seized large swathes of both countries and committed massacres and atrocities, was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, but coalition forces stayed on to battle the group's remnants. "Today, the United States and our Coalition partners formally concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, consistent with the September 2024 US-Iraq joint statement and US national interests," the Pentagon's chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.