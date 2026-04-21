ETV Bharat / international

US Forces Board A Sanctioned Oil Tanker In The Indian Ocean, The Pentagon Says

Washington: U.S. forces have boarded an oil tanker previously sanctioned for smuggling Iranian crude oil in Asia, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. In a social media post, the Pentagon said U.S. forces "conducted a right-of-visit maritime interdiction" and boarded the M/T Tifani "without incident."

It's the latest move in the U.S. war on Iran to stop any ship tied to Tehran or those suspected of carrying supplies that could help its government, from weapons and oil to metals and electronics. The announcement comes hours ahead of the expiration of an already tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, and as Pakistan attempts to broker talks between Washington and Tehran.

Ship-tracking data showed the Tifani was carrying oil in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday between Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The Pentagon described the Tifani as "stateless" despite it being a Botswana-flagged vessel. The announcement did not say precisely where or at what time on Tuesday the ship was boarded.