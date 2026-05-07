ETV Bharat / international

US Fires On Iranian Oil Tanker As Trump Pressures Tehran For Deal To End War

Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: The U.S. military fired on an Iranian oil tanker Wednesday as President Donald Trump sought to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal to end the war. The Islamic Republic said it was reviewing the latest American proposals.

A fighter jet shot out the rudder of the tanker in the Gulf of Oman as it tried to breach the American blockade of Iran's ports, U.S. Central Command said in a social media post.

The attack occurred as Iran and the U.S. are officially in a ceasefire. Trump threatened Tehran with a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached that includes opening the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump posted on social media that the two-month war could soon end and that oil and natural gas shipments disrupted by the conflict could restart. But he said that depends on Iran accepting a reported agreement that the president did not detail.

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts," Trump wrote.

Israel hits Beirut for first time since last month's ceasefire

Meanwhile, Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs for the first time since a ceasefire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group was announced April 17. Fighting has continued since then in southern Lebanon.

The last strikes in Beirut were on April 8, when a series of massive Israeli attacks killed more than 350 people. More than 2,500 have died in Lebanon since fighting began March 2, two days after Israel and the U.S. launched the war on Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday's strike, which came without warning, targeted a commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force. Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

Trump suggests U.S. might force a deal with Tehran

Trump insisted Wednesday that Iranian officials want to end the war.

"We're dealing with people that want to make a deal very much, and we'll see whether or not they can make a deal that's satisfactory to us," the president said.

He suggested that the U.S. could ultimately force a settlement.

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts," Trump said on social media, "and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

The White House believes it is near an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum to end the war, according to reporting by Axios. There is no deal yet, but provisions include a moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment, lifting of U.S. sanctions, distribution of frozen Iranian funds and opening the strait for ships.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the possible agreement.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, told state TV that Tehran had "strongly rejected" U.S. proposals reported by Axios, but that it was still examining the latest U.S. proposal.

A shaky ceasefire between the U.S. and Tehran has largely held since April 8. Pakistan hosted in-person talks last month between the two countries, but they failed to reach an agreement.

Trump suspends short-lived effort to force open safe passage

Trump sought to increase pressure on Tehran the day after he suspended a short-lived U.S. effort to force open a safe passage for commercial ships through the strait. The waterway was a vital passage for oil and gas supplies, fertilizer and other petroleum products before the war.