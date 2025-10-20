ETV Bharat / international

US Envoys Meet Netanyahu After Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Mourners pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, during their funeral at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Two of the United States' top envoys to the Middle East met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday after weekend violence threatened to wreck a fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

The sit-down came as Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza for aid shipments, a security official and a humanitarian source said, after the entry point was closed briefly on Sunday following the killing of two Israeli soldiers.

In response, Israel carried out dozens of strikes targeting Hamas across Gaza, accusing the militant group of "a blatant violation" of the truce -- an accusation it denied.

But both sides insisted that they remained committed to the ceasefire and US President Donald Trump, who helped broker the deal, told reporters in Washington that as far as he was concerned, it was still in effect.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Netanyahu on Monday to discuss "developments and updates in the region", Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for the prime minister's office, told journalists.

A US embassy spokesperson had earlier confirmed to AFP that the pair had arrived in Israel for further talks on Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Bedrosian added that US Vice President JD Vance and his wife were also due to visit Israel "for a few days and will be meeting with the prime minister", without elaborating.

Asked by reporters whether the truce was still in effect on Sunday, Trump said: "Yeah, it is". "We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas," he said. "It's going to be handled toughly, but properly." Gaza's civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said Israeli strikes killed at least 45 people across the territory on Sunday alone.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll to AFP, while Israel's military said it was looking into the reports of casualties. Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

The army said that, after carrying out air strikes in response to a deadly attack on its soldiers, it had "renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" late Sunday but would "respond firmly to any violation of it". Hamas denied knowledge of any attack, with one official accusing Israel of fabricating "pretexts" to resume the war.

A delegation from the group was in Cairo on Monday for talks with Qatari and Egyptian mediators on the continuation of the truce, and on the previous day's "air strikes that killed dozens in the Gaza Strip", according to a source close to the negotiations.