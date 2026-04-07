US Envoy To India Sergei Gor Meets Vice President J D Vance
Earlier, he also met FBI Director Kash Patel and had “constructive discussion” on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats – cybercrime, narcotics and illicit networks.
By PTI
Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST
Washington: US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor met Vice President J D Vance here and thanked him for “continued leadership and attention” to the relationship with New Delhi. Gor, who has been in the US for the past few days, is scheduled to meet Trump over dinner on Tuesday.
“Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you @VP Vance for your continued leadership and attention to the US-India relationship. Under President Trump’s leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region,” Gor said in a social media post on Monday. Earlier, he also met FBI Director Kash Patel and had a “constructive discussion” on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats – cybercrime, narcotics and illicit networks.
Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you @VP Vance for your continued leadership and attention to the U.S.-India relationship. Under President Trump’s leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region. pic.twitter.com/GuGVF5bYY1— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 6, 2026
“A constructive discussion with @FBIDirectorKash on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities,” Gor said in another social media post. He complimented Patel for doing a “fantastic job” at the FBI.
“In 2025: 112 pc increase in violent crime arrests year-to-year. 20 pc decrease in homicides. 20 pc decrease in robberies,” Gor said, referring to the achievements of the FBI.
A constructive discussion with @FBIDirectorKash on U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME… pic.twitter.com/6ui90hhb2p— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 6, 2026
On Monday, Gor, who also serves as US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, attended the first meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business Investment Council (BIC) alongside Uzbekistan’s Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva.
“President Trump understands the importance of Central Asia, and especially Uzbekistan, in global commerce and connectivity,” Gor was quoted as saying at the meeting in a statement issued by the Department of State.
“The US- Uzbekistan Business Investment Council will deepen and broaden our economic engagement, promote trade and investment, and encourage long-term commercial partnerships between US and Uzbek companies,” the statement said.
“This effort will not only strengthen our ties with Uzbekistan but also lead to job creation in both countries and advance a shared vision of an even more prosperous and secure region,” it said. Gor, who served as the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office before his India posting in January, had a meeting with Trump on March 31.
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