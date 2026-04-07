ETV Bharat / international

US Envoy To India Sergei Gor Meets Vice President J D Vance

Washington: US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor met Vice President J D Vance here and thanked him for “continued leadership and attention” to the relationship with New Delhi. Gor, who has been in the US for the past few days, is scheduled to meet Trump over dinner on Tuesday.

“Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you @VP Vance for your continued leadership and attention to the US-India relationship. Under President Trump’s leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region,” Gor said in a social media post on Monday. Earlier, he also met FBI Director Kash Patel and had a “constructive discussion” on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats – cybercrime, narcotics and illicit networks.

“A constructive discussion with @FBIDirectorKash on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities,” Gor said in another social media post. He complimented Patel for doing a “fantastic job” at the FBI.

“In 2025: 112 pc increase in violent crime arrests year-to-year. 20 pc decrease in homicides. 20 pc decrease in robberies,” Gor said, referring to the achievements of the FBI.