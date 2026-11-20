ETV Bharat / international

US Envoy Kushner Says He Believes Russia Is 'Comfortable' With NATO-Like Security Guarantees For Ukraine

Berlin: U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, while Kyiv’s European allies expressed concerns about President Donald Trump’s meeting in China with the Kremlin leader.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, vowed to retaliate against Ukraine for the “seriously damage” it caused with three aerial attacks this week on the vital Kerch Bridge, which links occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.

“We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that,” Putin told reporters in Shenzhen, China, where he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Kushner and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure nearly 40 European leaders about Trump's discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance's Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

Trump signals support for security guarantee for Ukraine

The Berlin meeting was convened to explore Ukraine's postwar security arrangements with Kyiv's European backers. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again, while Moscow wants to keep the NATO military alliance away from its borders.

“I think we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5,” Kushner said. “And I think that that comes with at least what the Russians are saying, which is their intention is when this war is over to not have another war in the future.”

Kushner said Trump is “open” to an Article 5-like security guarantee for Ukraine, although “obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that. And we also have to make sure that it’s part of a broader security package.”

He stressed that Trump wants to make a deal with Europe “by his side,” and is not looking to impose a unilateral agreement.

"Any deal we do will be in close consultation with Ukraine and with Europe. And that’s something that he also asked us to come here today and reassure people in that regard,” said Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law.

He and Witkoff have led Trump administration efforts to end the war that followed Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine. The most recent talks in Abu Dhabi last week yielded no major breakthrough. Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner.

The Kerch Bridge is a symbol of Russia's hold on Crimea

Thursday's Berlin meeting came hours after the latest attack on the Kerch Bridge by Ukraine. The strikes have seriously damaged the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge over the Kerch Strait that links the Black and Azov seas. The span is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations.

The bridge is a potent reminder of Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and has been a prime target for Ukraine. Train traffic stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage, but it resumed in the afternoon, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Ukrainian strikes seemed calculated to embarrass Putin as he met in China with Xi and Trump, as well as to undermine Russia's argument that its victory is inevitable. In China, Putin insisted the bridge is a civilian asset, adding that he had ordered it closed to carrying military hardware or ammunition.