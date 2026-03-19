ETV Bharat / international

US Envoy In Sea Lanes, Ports Security Talks With Sri Lanka

Colombo: The US Special Representative for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday discussed strengthening bilateral relations and the island nation's position on the West Asia crisis.

The US Special envoys’ visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time when Sri Lanka has been embroiled in the joint US-Israeli war against Iran since February 28.

Gor met with Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat as part of “US efforts to safeguard vital sea lanes and secure ports, reinforce mutually beneficial trade and commercial ties, and advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific for the benefit of both our peoples,” a release from the US Pacific Command said.