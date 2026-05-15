ETV Bharat / international

US Energy Official Briefs Nuclear Industry Delegation Ahead Of India Visit

Washington: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright briefed a delegation of senior executives from the American nuclear industry scheduled to visit India next week to explore areas of cooperation after New Delhi opened up the tightly-controlled sector for private players.

A 20-member US executive nuclear industry delegation will interact with government officials and private sector leaders keen to explore opportunities in the civil nuclear sector available since the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) law in December last year.

The SHANTI Act replaced the Atomic Energy Act of 1964 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CNLD) Act of 2010. The CNLD Act had tougher liability provisions on nuclear suppliers, which global companies found to be an impediment to exploring the Indian market. The US nuclear industry delegation is travelling to India as part of an initiative by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and the Nuclear Energy Institute.

“USISPF and the Nuclear Energy Institute (@NEI) were honoured to welcome the US Secretary of Energy @SecretaryWright for a briefing with members of the US Executive Nuclear Industry Delegation ahead of their visit to India,” the USISPF said in a post on X on Friday. The US industry delegation is expected to explore joint project opportunities with the Indian private sector in civil nuclear energy.