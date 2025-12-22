ETV Bharat / international

US Embassy India Alerts H-1B And H-4 Applicants: Online Presence Reviews Begin From December 15

Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India has announced a worldwide alert to all the H-1B and H-4 visa applicants that from December 15 onwards. According to an X post, "The Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas (sic)."

It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers. U.S. embassies and consulates continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications, the post said.