US Embassy India Alerts H-1B And H-4 Applicants: Online Presence Reviews Begin From December 15
The Donald Trump administration has been tightening the H1B visa programme under its broader policy on checking immigration.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India has announced a worldwide alert to all the H-1B and H-4 visa applicants that from December 15 onwards. According to an X post, "The Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas (sic)."
It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers. U.S. embassies and consulates continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications, the post said.
WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025
Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities… pic.twitter.com/qMrMrOvqy0
The Donald Trump administration has been tightening the H-1B visa programme under its broader policy on checking immigration. There has been wider scrutiny now of social media posts and profiles of visa applicants. Under the H-1B visa programme, companies recruit foreign workers with specialised skills to work in the US, initially for three years, which can be renewed for three more years.
More to follow...