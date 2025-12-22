ETV Bharat / international

US Embassy India Alerts H-1B And H-4 Applicants: Online Presence Reviews Begin From December 15

The Donald Trump administration has been tightening the H1B visa programme under its broader policy on checking immigration.

US H1B AND H4 VISA APLLICANTS
Representational Image (IANS)
Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India has announced a worldwide alert to all the H-1B and H-4 visa applicants that from December 15 onwards. According to an X post, "The Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas (sic)."

It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers. U.S. embassies and consulates continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications, the post said.

The Donald Trump administration has been tightening the H-1B visa programme under its broader policy on checking immigration. There has been wider scrutiny now of social media posts and profiles of visa applicants. Under the H-1B visa programme, companies recruit foreign workers with specialised skills to work in the US, initially for three years, which can be renewed for three more years.

More to follow...

