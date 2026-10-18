ETV Bharat / international

US-Designated Terrorist Muhammad Sarwar Dies In Lahore

Lahore: Muhammad Sarwar, designated as a global terrorist by the US Treasury Department, died in Pakistan's Lahore on Sunday. "Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Punjab president Muhammad Sarwar has passed away. He was on his way from home to the mosque to offer prayers when he collapsed and died," a PMML spokesperson said in a statement.

The exact cause of his death has not been specified by PMML. However, 24NewsHD TV Channel reported that Sarwar died "due to a head injury sustained after falling down the stairs".

PMML is a political offshoot of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Saeed has been in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 in multiple terror financing cases, for which he was convicted for multiple years, as per officials.

PMML leaders -- Khalid Masood Sindhu, Saifullah Qasuri, Hafiz Talha Saeed, Yaqub Sheikh, Khalid Naik Gujjar, and Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi -- expressed grief over the loss of their party leader.

“With the death of Muhammad Sarwar, the party has lost a strong and fearless leader,” said Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi. Sarwar's funeral was scheduled to be held at JuD headquarters, Jamia Al-Qadsia, in Lahore's Chuburji area late on Sunday night.

In 2016, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Sarwar and Shahid Mahmood, another senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

The action was aimed at disrupting LeT's fundraising and support networks. OFAC said the two men were designated for acting for or on behalf of the group, adding that all their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction were blocked.