ETV Bharat / international

US Democrats Clinch A Historic House Majority Of At Least 258 Seats, The Largest Since 1992

Washington: House Democrats have secured their best general election result in decades, winning at least 258 seats in an election sweep unseen since 1992 that creates not only vast opportunities to govern but also intense pressure to deliver on campaign promises and priorities.

Democrats have gained 44 House seats so far, four more than the 40 they picked up in President Donald Trump’s first midterm in 2018.

The 258-seat tally was reached Sunday after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. Four other House races remain outstanding: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff. Republicans will have at least 173 seats in the minority.

The milestone in the 435-member House sets up divided government, with the Senate also in Democratic hands and with a Republican president in the White House. Emboldened Democrats are preparing a 100-day agenda to address high costs of living while also confronting Trump with a vast oversight agenda for the remainder of his second term in office.

The Democrats’ majority will be bigger than any the party has seen in elections since Bill Clinton was first elected president in 1992 (258) or the election of Barack Obama in 2008 (257), yet not quite the high-water mark of the Franklin D. Roosevelt-era, which saw House Democratic majorities swell past 300.

It presents opportunities and challenges ahead. “Like, hell yeah, we should feel pressure,” said Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger.

“There are people dying in this country and people losing their healthcare, losing their livelihoods, losing their farms, being terrorized from ICE," he said earlier this month at the Capitol, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "If you don't feel a sense of urgency and pressure in this job, and a desperation to deliver for folks, then you don't belong under this Capitol dome."

Election rout creates a mandate to govern

The numbers underscore the extraordinary scale of Democratic wins, which spanned from the strongest Republican states to the Midwest and East Coast, as voters, angry over high prices and the Iran war and concerned over corruption, made clear their discontent with Trump.

Taking control of both the House and the Senate come January, the Democrats will carry with them the backing of voters and the expectations to deliver. The Senate Democrats won a 56-seat majority in the 100-member chamber, their biggest advantage in over a decade.

The Democrats, as part of their 100-day agenda, are planning swift votes to reverse the Republicans’ Medicaid cuts and restore the Affordable Care Act tax credits the Republicans allowed to expire.

Democrats have vowed to marshal their subpoena powers and launch a flurry of investigations to exert the role of Congress as a check on presidential power. That includes plans to probe how Trump and his family have become wealthier since he returned to office. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is in line to become House speaker, has not ruled out trying to impeach Trump for a third time.