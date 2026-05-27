ETV Bharat / international

US Delegation Led By Chief Negotiator To Visit India From June 1 To 4 For Trade Talks

New Delhi: A United States delegation led by the Chief Negotiator will visit India from June 1 to 4, 2026, to carry forward discussions on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Ministry, in an official statement issued on Wednesday, said the upcoming visit is aimed at finalising details of the proposed Interim Agreement and advancing negotiations under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement framework between the two countries.

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from 1st to 4th June 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the Interim Agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as Market Access, Non-Tariff Measures, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Investment Promotion, Economic Security Alignment," the Ministry stated.

India and the United States had earlier issued a Joint Statement on February 7, 2026, agreeing on a framework for an Interim Agreement focused on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade between the two countries. The framework also reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to continue negotiations for the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.