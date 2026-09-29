ETV Bharat / international

US Delegation Meets Pak Army Chief, Discusses Regional Security & Developments In Afghanistan

United States Vice President JD Vance arrives with a negotiating delegation and is received by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in Islamabad district of Pakistan on Saturday, April 11, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: A delegation of America's Afghanistan War Commission on Monday met Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and developments in Afghanistan. The Commission, led by its Co-Chairs Shamila N Chaudhary and Colin F Jackson, called on Field Marshal Munir in Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

Discussions covered matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan's support, the regional security environment and developments in Afghanistan, with a focus on perspectives relevant to the Commission's work, it said. “The delegation acknowledged Pakistan's long-standing role and sacrifices during the conflict in Afghanistan and appreciated its continued contribution to regional peace and stability,” it added.

Munir shared Pakistan's perspective on the security dynamics that shaped the conflict and highlighted the challenges faced by the country during the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan. He underscored the importance of incorporating the regional perspective and Pakistan’s experience in assessing the strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions of the conflict.

The delegation is undertaking a review of the United States’ 20-year engagement in Afghanistan, the army said. According to Dawn, the US Congress established the Afghanistan War Commission in 2021 as an independent body to review US decisions about the war in Afghanistan from June 2001 to August 2021, according to the commission’s website.