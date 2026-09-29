US Delegation Meets Pak Army Chief, Discusses Regional Security & Developments In Afghanistan
Munir shared Pakistan's perspective on the security dynamics that shaped conflict and highlighted the challenges faced by the country during the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan.
By PTI
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST
Islamabad: A delegation of America's Afghanistan War Commission on Monday met Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and developments in Afghanistan. The Commission, led by its Co-Chairs Shamila N Chaudhary and Colin F Jackson, called on Field Marshal Munir in Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.
Discussions covered matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan's support, the regional security environment and developments in Afghanistan, with a focus on perspectives relevant to the Commission's work, it said. “The delegation acknowledged Pakistan's long-standing role and sacrifices during the conflict in Afghanistan and appreciated its continued contribution to regional peace and stability,” it added.
Munir shared Pakistan's perspective on the security dynamics that shaped the conflict and highlighted the challenges faced by the country during the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan. He underscored the importance of incorporating the regional perspective and Pakistan’s experience in assessing the strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions of the conflict.
The delegation is undertaking a review of the United States’ 20-year engagement in Afghanistan, the army said. According to Dawn, the US Congress established the Afghanistan War Commission in 2021 as an independent body to review US decisions about the war in Afghanistan from June 2001 to August 2021, according to the commission’s website.
The US forces had withdrawn from Afghanistan in Aug 2021, ending a 20-year war. The withdrawal was completed a minute before midnight on Aug 30, 2021. Some 800,000 US service members served in Afghanistan during this period. During the war, 2,238 US service members died and nearly 21,000 were wounded.
Meanwhile, over 40,000 civilians were killed and 77,000 were wounded in attacks by Taliban insurgents, the Islamic State (IS) group, and in operations by the armed forces of the Afghan Republic or the international coalition led by the US, according to the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Independent estimates put the total number of Afghan security forces and civilians killed at more than 100,000.
A detailed report in The Wall Street Journal in 2022 showed that since Sept 11, 2001, US military outsourcing had pushed up Pentagon spending to USD 14 trillion. One-third to half of that sum went to contractors, according to Dawn.
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