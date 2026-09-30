ETV Bharat / international

US Delays Closure Of Qatar Camp Housing More Than 1,000 Afghans Who Helped US War Effort

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration finalized a last-minute reprieve Tuesday to avoid the closure of a camp in Qatar that houses more than 1,000 Afghans who assisted America’s war effort or are the relatives of U.S. service members.

The administration extended for nine months the life of Camp As Sayliyah, which had been due to close on Wednesday at the end of the U.S. budget year, a U.S. official said. It was not immediately clear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio had signed off on a diplomatic note to Qatar outlining the decision or if he had delegated it to a subordinate.

Nonetheless, the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the nine-month extension had been agreed on.

The decision comes months after Rubio told Congress that the U.S. was still in discussions with several third-party countries to take the 1,039 Afghans who worked as interpreters or in other roles helping the American war effort as well as relatives of U.S. service members who have been stranded in Qatar for more than a year.

Rubio's testimony in June came after the AP and other outlets reported that war-torn Congo was among the countries where the Trump administration was considering resettlement.

The State Department would not immediately comment on the extension for the camp but said it “continues to work toward a positive resolution that provides safety for these remaining people to start a new life outside of Afghanistan while upholding the safety and security of the American people.”

The department also repeated its position that the camp is a legacy of an attempt by President Joe Biden's administration “to move as many Afghans to America as possible without properly vetting them” — an assertion that has been denied by former officials and refugee advocates.