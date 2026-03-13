ETV Bharat / international

US Defends Israel Against South Africa's Allegation Of Genocide Filed To Top UN Court

FILE - A view of the peace Palace housing the International Court of Justice, the UN's top court, is seen, Feb. 2, 2024, in The Hague, Netherlands. ( AP )

The Hague: The United States will intervene in the genocide case against Israel brought at the United Nations’ highest court by South Africa, arguing that the accusations are false and warning that a ruling against Israel could undermine international law.

The International Court of Justice is considering whether Israel’s military operation in Gaza to crush Hamas amounts to genocide under a treaty drawn up after World War II. Israel, which was founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust, has vehemently denied the allegations.

In a filing obtained on Thursday by The Associated Press, the U.S. says that the accusations are part of a “broader campaign” against Israel and the Jewish people “to justify or encourage terrorism against them.”

Any party to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide can intervene to contribute its assessment of the legal questions in the case. In 2023, over 30 countries backed Ukraine in a separate case it brought against Russia. More than a dozen other countries have filed interventions in the Israel case, including Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland. Many take a different view to that of the United States.

The U.S. filing stresses that a finding of genocide requires a “specific intent” to commit the crime and cautions the court, which sits in The Hague, against “lowering the standard.” “Civilian casualties, even widespread civilian casualties, are not necessarily probative of genocidal intent, particularly when they occur in the context of an armed conflict involving urban combat,” the U.S. argues in the filing.