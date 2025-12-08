ETV Bharat / international

US Defence Policy Bill Stresses Broadening Engagement With India, Including Via Quad

Washington: The annual defence policy bill of the US has highlighted broadening America’s engagement with India, including through the Quad, to advance the shared objective of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and address the challenge posed by China.

The National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2026, released by Congressional leaders Sunday, outlines the ‘sense of Congress on Defence Alliances and Partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region’.

It states that the Secretary of Defence should continue efforts that strengthen US defence alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region to further the "comparative advantage of the US in strategic competition" with China.

Among other things, these efforts comprise "broadening US engagement with India, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue to advance the shared objective of a free and open Indo-Pacific region through bilateral and multilateral engagements and participation in military exercises, expanded defence trade, and collaboration on humanitarian aid and disaster response".

It also includes enabling greater cooperation on maritime security with New Delhi. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, was set up in 2017 to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The defence policy bill also states that the Secretary of Defence, in coordination with the Secretary of State, shall establish and maintain a security initiative to strengthen cooperation among the defence industrial bases of the US and allied and partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

This, it said, would strengthen the collective defence industrial base by expanding capability, capacity, and workforce, including enhanced supply chain security, interoperability, and resilience among participating countries.