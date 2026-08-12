ETV Bharat / international

US Court To Announce Sentence In Pannun Murder Conspiracy Case On Nov 20

Washington: A US federal court has deferred the sentencing of Nikhil Gupta, who pleaded guilty to plotting the assassination of Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to November 20.

The federal court for the Southern District of New York had originally scheduled Gupta's sentencing for September 25 but delayed the hearing following a request from the “intended murder victim”. While court filings do not name the victim, Pannun's counsel has publicly identified himself as the target of the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

In a letter filed before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, prosecutors stated the unnamed victim “wishes to participate in the sentencing” and requested the September 25 hearing be adjourned because he would be out of the country at that time.

Judge Victor Marrero granted the request, rescheduling Gupta’s sentencing to November 20 at 10 am.