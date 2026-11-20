ETV Bharat / international

US Court Sentences Indian National Nikhil Gupta To 235 Months In Jail In Murder-For-Hire Plot

New York: Indian national Nikhil Gupta was sentenced to 235 months in jail by a US court on Friday for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York announced 235 months prison term to Gupta after an almost 80-minute hearing.

The judge did not impose any sentence of supervised release on Gupta, saying he will be put in deportation and removal proceedings once he completes the prison term.

Gupta, wearing a tan prison suit, was escorted into the courtroom by marshals. He scanned the room as he entered and sat flanked by his lawyers.

Gupta invoked the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King and said he had hoped to live by the ideals of these leaders.

Gupta apologised for his actions in a brief 6-minute statement that he delivered in English in court.

"I cannot undo what I have done. I am sorry to Pannun, to the community and the fraternity. I'm sorry," Gupta said, turning to look at Pannun, who was seated in the courtroom and had several members of the Sikh community accompanying him for the hearing.

Gupta said his family, wife, mother and children have suffered and are being punished for something that they did not do.

Gupta appeared to choke and get emotional as he addressed the court. He said he would accept whatever sentence the court accords him and would come out a "better" individual after he finishes his sentence.

Pannun made his statement claiming that he has not been able to do his regular legal practice for over 1200 days since the threat to his life was uncovered.

Pannun spoke for about 20 minutes, and at one point during his lengthy statement, the Judge asked him to "summarise" what he wants to say and wrap up his statement so the court can move ahead with the proceedings.

In imposing the 235-month sentence, the judge said it is "reasonable and appropriate" given the nature of the crime.

The defence lawyers, speaking after the verdict, expressed disappointment over the sentence, saying they would have wanted a lesser prison term for Gupta.

Several supporters of Pannun had gathered outside the courthouse in New York with effigies of Gupta and others ahead of the hearing.