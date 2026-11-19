ETV Bharat / international

US Court Orders Delivery of Summonses To Doval, Goel Through Delhi Courts

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: A US federal court has ordered the delivery of summonses to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel through Delhi courts in connection with a lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

In an order dated November 13, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York directed its clerk to send the summonses and accompanying judicial documents to the Patiala House District Court for Doval, and the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel. "The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," says an order by Judge Katherine Polk Failla. Citing the Hague Conventions and relevant provisions of the Indian Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), Failla said foreign courts can serve summonses to Doval and Goel through Indian courts. The CPC permits summonses issued by foreign civil courts notified by the central government to be transmitted to Indian courts and served in the same manner as summonses issued by domestic courts.