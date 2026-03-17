ETV Bharat / international

'Iran Posed No Imminent Threat': US Counterterrorism Director Joe Kent Resigns, Slams Israel For 'Misinformation'

New Delhi: Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center in the US, announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing his concerns about the justification for his country's attack on Iran and saying he “cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration’s war.

Kent said on social media that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

In his resignation letter addressed to US President Trump, Kent said as a veteran deployed to combat 11 times and as a husband who lost his wife Shannon Kent "in a war manufactured by Israel", he cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and "die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives".

"I support the values and the foreign policies that you campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024, which you enacted in your first term. Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation," Kent wrote in the letter.