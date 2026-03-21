ETV Bharat / international

US Could 'Take Out' Iran's Kharg Island Any Time: White House

Washington: The United States could "take out" Iran's Kharg island whenever it wanted, the White House said Friday, after a report that President Donald Trump's administration was considering plans to occupy or blockade the oil hub.

Axios reported that Trump was mulling an operation against Kharg to pressure the Islamic republic to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial shipping lane that Tehran has largely blocked.

The United States is at the same time deploying additional Marines to the Middle East, US media reported, possibly signalling a coming ground operation three weeks into the US-Israeli campaign.

"The United States Military can take out Kharg Island at any time if the President gives the order," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly wrote in a statement to AFP when asked about the Axios report.

"Thanks to a detailed planning process, the entire administration is and was prepared for any potential action taken by the terrorist Iranian regime," added Kelly.