ETV Bharat / international

US: Civil Rights Groups Make Urgent Plea For Voting Rights In DC, Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Demonstrators listen to speakers during the March on Washington, near the Lincoln Memorial, Friday ( AP )

Washington: Voting rights, the work of the Civil Rights Movement and racial justice took centre stage on the National Mall Friday, with protesters gathering ahead of midterm elections and following a wave of changes to voting laws and redistricting that some have condemned as detrimental to Black Americans.

Hundreds of people rallied on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for the 2026 "Defend the Vote" March on Washington, organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, echoing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 march. The event follows the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark April decision in Louisiana v. Callais that reinterpreted key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, allowing Southern states to redraw their congressional maps in a way that erodes equal representation in Black communities.

"We've been doing these marches for years, but this is probably the most important because this is the first year we are marching that the voting rights bill has been nullified by the Supreme Court," Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Civil rights leaders and major Democratic political figures rallied attendees before rallygoers marched past national monuments, including the late King's memorial.

Some call it a 'very dangerous moment in American history'

Friday's event harkened back to King Jr.'s historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, when more than 200,000 people gathered at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial. That march, an inflection point in the Civil Rights Movement, came at a fraught moment, when economic headwinds, civil unrest, political division and the Vietnam War bitterly divided Americans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of dozens of speakers at the event, said that now is a "very dangerous moment in American history" and that the "dream of a more just and equitable society has never been under greater threat than it is right now."

He placed blame on Republican President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court's conservative majority, listing attempts to purge voter rolls, obtain sensitive voter data, restrict mail-in and early voting, and redraw congressional districts as part of threats to voting rights.

"Today, we have a president along with the Supreme Court members he appointed carrying out the most significant assault on voting rights since segregation, targeting virtually every aspect of the electoral system," Sanders said.

Martin Luther King III told the AP the Civil Rights Movement's work "is further eroding" in the wake of the April ruling.

He said his father would be disappointed with the state of the country, but current civil rights advocates should be undaunted.

"Had he lived, we'd be on a totally different trajectory," the younger King said. "These would not be issues; they would have been resolved. I don't think he would be surprised because he understands our history and understands those who are trying to retain power. But the challenge is challenging our communities to engage even more."

King's Drum Major Institute, a progressive think tank and community action group, co-hosted the march with Sharpton's group.

Ray Turner, a 65-year-old Maryland retiree, sat Friday on the steps in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He came independently, carrying a sign that read "(Puny) Hands off our elections."