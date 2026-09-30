ETV Bharat / international

US To Hike EB-5 Green Card Fees

FILE - An information packet and an American flag are placed on a chair at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office on Aug. 17, 2018, in Miami. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: The US has decided to drastically increase fees for immigrants seeking to invest in America and eventually claim permanent residency under the EB-5 investor programme, which remains one of the most reliable ways for Indian entrepreneurs and families to obtain a Green Card.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) finalised a rule on Tuesday that seeks to more than double the fees for applying to the EB-5 visa. The rule will be effective from November 30. The US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme grants permanent residency (a Green Card) to foreign investors and their immediate families who invest capital into a US commercial enterprise and create 10 full-time jobs for American workers. The filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone investors, will rise from USD 3,675 to USD 7,615. The fee for an initial Form I-526E petition, used by investors participating through an approved regional centre, will increase from USD 3,675 to USD 7,850. Initial I-526 and I-526E petitions will also include a USD 75 technology fee. Regional-centre investors must additionally pay the programme's investor integrity fee. The fee for Form I-829, filed by investors seeking to remove conditions on their permanent resident status, will increase from USD 3,750 to USD 5,000.