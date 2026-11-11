ETV Bharat / international

US Charges 3 Men With Plotting Terror Attacks, Including Planned Assault On UK Airbase

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

NEW YORK: Three men were charged by U.S. authorities on Tuesday with plotting a “campaign of terror” of nearly 20 attacks targeting Jewish communities in Europe and the U.S. and the British military base RAF Fairford.

Charges against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national; Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national; and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi national, were outlined in a superseding indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald in New York said in a news release that al-Saadi, who was arrested in the spring, continued to coordinate with his co-defendants in the days leading up to the attempted September terrorist plot at a British Royal Air Force Base in Fairford, United Kingdom, where U.S. bombers and troops had been stationed.