US Chamber Of Commerce Sues Trump Administration Over $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Washington: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is suing the Trump administration for imposing a $100,000 annual fee for new H-1B visa applications, claiming the fee is unlawful and would significantly harm U.S. businesses.

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington D.C., the Chamber asks the court to declare that President Donald Trump exceeded the executive branch’s authority by imposing the fee and bloc federal government agencies from enforcing it.

H-1B visas are meant for high-skilled jobs that tech companies find hard to fill and are primarily associated with tech workers from India. Big tech companies are the biggest user of the visa, and nearly three-quarters of those approved are from India. But there are critical workers, like teachers and doctors, who fall outside that category.

The Trump administration announced the fee last month, arguing that employers were replacing American workers with cheaper talent from overseas. Since then, the White House has said the fee won’t apply to existing visa holders and offered a form to request exemptions from the charge.

In its lawsuit, the Chamber argues that the new fee violates the immigration laws that govern the H-1B program, including the requirement that fees be based on the costs incurred by the government in processing visas.