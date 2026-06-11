ETV Bharat / international

US CENTCOM Releases Video Of Hellfire Missile Attack On Ship With Indian Crew; 3rd Vessel Targeted In 4 Days

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has admitted to hit MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel with 20 Indian seafarers, saying the strike was mandated as the vessel violated the US naval blockade by attempting to transport Iranian oil.

This was the third vessel attacked by US forces this week. Earlier, the Palau-flagged oil tankers MV Settebello and MT Marivex were attacked by American forces operating in the region amid growing tensions with Iran.

MV Settebello was hit by a missile on Tuesday while operating off Sohar in the Gulf of Oman. A day before, MT Marivex was attacked by the US in the Gulf of Oman. It carried 24 Indian crew members, who were safely evacuated.

While releasing a footage of the missile attack on the vessel, the US Central Command posted on X, “US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11:20 pm ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil, marking the third commercial ship disabled by American forces this week.”