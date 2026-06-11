US CENTCOM Releases Video Of Hellfire Missile Attack On Ship With Indian Crew; 3rd Vessel Targeted In 4 Days
US forces struck MT Jalveer, an Indian-crewed vessel, for violating the Iranian oil blockade. India condemned the attacks, urging peaceful dialogue and secure maritime passage.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has admitted to hit MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel with 20 Indian seafarers, saying the strike was mandated as the vessel violated the US naval blockade by attempting to transport Iranian oil.
This was the third vessel attacked by US forces this week. Earlier, the Palau-flagged oil tankers MV Settebello and MT Marivex were attacked by American forces operating in the region amid growing tensions with Iran.
MV Settebello was hit by a missile on Tuesday while operating off Sohar in the Gulf of Oman. A day before, MT Marivex was attacked by the US in the Gulf of Oman. It carried 24 Indian crew members, who were safely evacuated.
While releasing a footage of the missile attack on the vessel, the US Central Command posted on X, “US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11:20 pm ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil, marking the third commercial ship disabled by American forces this week.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: MV Jalveer With Indian Crew Attacked By US; CENTCOM Shares Video Of Missile Hitting Vessel#USIranWar #WestAsiaCrisis #Oman #StraitofHormuz pic.twitter.com/SBWuQE4OE3— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) June 11, 2026
“A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces," it added.
The acknowledgement by the US came following India’s strong-worded condemnation of a series of attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the incidents as “deeply worrisome” and called for an immediate end to violence affecting international shipping.
“When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side. We summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires and conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest with them. We emphasised that the welfare of our seafaring community is of utmost importance and that these attacks must stop,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a press conference.
“We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law,” he added.
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