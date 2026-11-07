ETV Bharat / international

US Carries Out New 'Limited' Strikes On Iran As Trump Says Washington 'Doing Very Well' With Tehran

New Delhi: The US carried out a 'limited' strike on an Iranian air-defence system on Qeshm Island, President Donald Trump said on Friday, even as Qatar continued efforts to bring Washington and Tehran closer to negotiations.

Trump described the action as "minor", saying US forces destroyed an anti-aircraft device "in about 15 minutes, maybe five", Associated Press reported on Saturday morning (India time). Iranian state media, meanwhile, reported two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

The strike came after earlier US "defensive" strikes on Iranian targets near Qeshm and Hengam islands and Bandar Abbas. US officials said those strikes targeted surface-to-air missile systems used against US assets and were not a return to major combat. The latest action followed the US midterm elections, in which Republicans lost both chambers of Congress. The result has increased political pressure on Trump over the war and rising fuel prices.

Amid this, Trump also said that Washington was talking to Tehran. "We're talking to Iran. We have been," Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Friday. The US President portrayed the military situation as favourable to the United States and said the Strait of Hormuz was opening. “We've beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran,” he said.

Qatar Offers 'Bridge Deal'

Qatari mediators have presented a proposal for a two-day “bridge deal” intended to reduce tensions and open the way for wider nuclear talks. Under the reported plan, the United States would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and release some frozen Iranian funds. In return, Iran would allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into sites hit by US and Israeli strikes.