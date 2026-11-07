US Carries Out New 'Limited' Strikes On Iran As Trump Says Washington 'Doing Very Well' With Tehran
Amid strikes, Qatari mediators have presented a proposal for a two-day "bridge deal" intended to reduce tensions and open the way for wider nuclear talks.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The US carried out a 'limited' strike on an Iranian air-defence system on Qeshm Island, President Donald Trump said on Friday, even as Qatar continued efforts to bring Washington and Tehran closer to negotiations.
Trump described the action as "minor", saying US forces destroyed an anti-aircraft device "in about 15 minutes, maybe five", Associated Press reported on Saturday morning (India time). Iranian state media, meanwhile, reported two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump Nearly ADMITS Iran KNOCKED OUT a U.S. Asset During Qeshm Island Strikes— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) November 7, 2026
Asked about today's strikes, Trump said:
“We do minor strikes, but they knock out...”
He stopped mid-sentence and shifted to confirming Minor STRIKES. Iran did report shooting down ANOTHER $34 Million… pic.twitter.com/eTJE5yzkNe
The strike came after earlier US "defensive" strikes on Iranian targets near Qeshm and Hengam islands and Bandar Abbas. US officials said those strikes targeted surface-to-air missile systems used against US assets and were not a return to major combat. The latest action followed the US midterm elections, in which Republicans lost both chambers of Congress. The result has increased political pressure on Trump over the war and rising fuel prices.
Amid this, Trump also said that Washington was talking to Tehran. "We're talking to Iran. We have been," Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Friday. The US President portrayed the military situation as favourable to the United States and said the Strait of Hormuz was opening. “We've beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran,” he said.
Trump on Iran:— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 6, 2026
We're talking to Iran. pic.twitter.com/JpB2tdKePS
Qatar Offers 'Bridge Deal'
Qatari mediators have presented a proposal for a two-day “bridge deal” intended to reduce tensions and open the way for wider nuclear talks. Under the reported plan, the United States would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and release some frozen Iranian funds. In return, Iran would allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into sites hit by US and Israeli strikes.
On the second day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement with Oman. That arrangement would remain in place until the United States and Iran reach a longer-term agreement with other Gulf countries.
Tehran says it will not begin nuclear talks until the United States meets several demands. These include ending the port blockade, lifting sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, paying compensation for war damage, and ending regional hostilities, including Israeli operations in Lebanon. Iran has sent a nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar, but a senior Iranian official said talks could begin only after Tehran’s conditions are met.
Diplomacy continues
Qatar said both sides remain committed to mediation and are reviewing proposals aimed at narrowing their differences. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani urged the two countries to reach a peace deal rather than wait for a “perfect moment.”
The main issue remains Iran’s nuclear programme. The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran holds 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, a technical step below weapons-grade level.
Read More