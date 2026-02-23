ETV Bharat / international

US, Canada Issue Travel Warnings For Mexico After Drug Kingpin Killing

National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after authorities reported that the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." ( AP )

Washington: The US State Department on Sunday urged American citizens in parts of Mexico to shelter in place amid violence, road blocks and flight cancellations after Mexican soldiers killed a top cartel boss.

"Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, US citizens should shelter in place until further notice," said a statement from the department's Consular Affairs section on social media platform X. "Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights canceled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta," it said.

Nemesio Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement. He had a $15 million US bounty on his head. Canada said it was monitoring the situation closely and advised Canadians in Mexico to "keep a low profile and follow the advice of local authorities."