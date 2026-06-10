ETV Bharat / international

US Blocks Pakistan, China’s Bid At UNSC To Blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

United Nations: The US has blocked a joint bid by Pakistan and China at the UN Security Council to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity.

Islamabad and Beijing had in September last year submitted their joint bid to the Security Council to blacklist the BLA and the Majeed Brigade under the Council’s 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. It is learnt that the US, France and UK - all permanent veto-wielding members of the Security Council - blocked the bid this month.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed had said that terrorist entities, including ISIL-K, Al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, East Turkistan Islamic Movement, BLA and the Majeed Brigade operate from Afghan sanctuaries, with more than 60 such terrorist camps serving as hubs for enabling cross-border infiltration and attacks.

“Pakistan and China have jointly submitted to the 1267 Sanctions Committee a request to designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade. We hope the Council will act swiftly on this listing to curb their terrorist activities,” Ahmed had said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Pakistan currently sits in the 15-nation Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2025-26 term, while China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the powerful UN body. Pakistan was the chair of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council for 2025, as well as the vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.