US Backs Pakistan 'Right To Defend Itself' Against Afghan Taliban Govt

Smoke rises after an explosion at a border post on the Afghan side of the Ghulam Khan crossing with Pakistan in Khost province, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: The United States said Friday it supported Pakistan after it bombed neighboring Afghanistan and declared war against its Taliban government following clashes. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks," Allison Hooker, the under secretary of state for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with a Pakistani counterpart. She said she expressed to Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Pakistan's senior-most career diplomat, US "condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban." Hooker's brief statement did not call for an end to the fighting. Britain earlier called for "de-escalation," China called for a ceasefire and Iran offered to mediate. Pakistan bombarded Afghanistan's major cities in its most significant attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 with the US withdrawal.