ETV Bharat / international

US Authorizes Sale Of $2 Bn In Anti-Drone Weapons To Kuwait

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, walk to the Treaty Room at the State Department, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: The United States announced Friday its approval of a $1.98 billion arms sale to Kuwait, one of the Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes during the Middle East war. In a statement, the US State Department said it would allow purchases of counter-drone technology from defence company Anduril, which was founded by a supporter of President Donald Trump.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the statement said.