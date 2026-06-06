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US Authorizes Sale Of $2 Bn In Anti-Drone Weapons To Kuwait

US State Department said it would allow purchases of counter-drone technology from defence company Anduril, which was founded by a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, walk to the Treaty Room at the State Department, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, walk to the Treaty Room at the State Department, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 6, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: The United States announced Friday its approval of a $1.98 billion arms sale to Kuwait, one of the Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes during the Middle East war. In a statement, the US State Department said it would allow purchases of counter-drone technology from defence company Anduril, which was founded by a supporter of President Donald Trump.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Kuwait officials "condemned Iranian aggression" when a drone strike on its international airport killed one person and injured 63 others. Tehran denied involvement in the attack, saying it was "an error in the American Patriot systems," referring to a US anti-missile battery. The attacks came despite the April 8 ceasefire that paused the war sparked by the February 28 US-Israeli bombing of Iran, and has largely held despite sporadic exchanges of fire.

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US KUWAIT
US ARMS SALE TO KUWAIT
US STATE DEPARTMENT

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