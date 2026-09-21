ETV Bharat / international

US Arrests 18 Suspects In Killing of Haitian President

Colombians and Haitians who are accused of involvement in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are escorted in handcuffs to their court hearing in Port-au-Prince, Haiti ( File/AP )

Miami: Eighteen suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise have been transported to Florida to stand trial, US officials said Sunday.

Moise, 53, was gunned down on July 7, 2021, at his private residence by a hired group of about 20 military-trained Colombian mercenaries. His security detail did not intervene to protect him.

"Today's multi-location and international arrests underscore the FBI's continued commitment to bringing all participants in this plot to justice," FBI special agent Brett Skiles said on X.

In the same post, federal prosecutor Jason Reding Quinones said: "18 transported in military plane from Haiti to face American justice in the Southern District of Florida."

"Five years later, we are still bringing defendants before American courts, and we are not finished," Quinones wrote, adding that 30 suspects have thus far been indicted in the killing.

Among those extradited is a main suspect in the probe -- Joseph Felix Badio, a former anti-corruption official at Haiti's Ministry of Justice, Haitian government and police sources told AFP.

The others are Colombian mercenaries, according to the same sources.