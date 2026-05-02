ETV Bharat / international

US Approves More Than $8.6 Billion In Military Sales To Israel, Gulf Allies

Washington: The United States has approved military sales worth more than USD 8.6 billion to key West Asian allies, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Al Jazeera. According to a report, the US State Department announced the arms sales on Friday as regional tensions remain high following the prolonged conflict involving Iran.

The approvals come as the US and Israel's war against Iran entered its ninth week since the conflict began, and more than three weeks after a fragile ceasefire took effect. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he considers it "treasonous" for critics to claim that the United States is not winning the war with Iran, despite the Trump administration earlier informing Congress that hostilities had terminated.

Speaking during remarks at The Villages in Florida, Trump criticised political opponents for questioning the effectiveness of the US military campaign.

"We get the radical left to say, 'We're not winning, we're not winning.' They don't have any military left. It's unbelievable," Trump said. "It's actually, it's actually, I believe it's treasonous, okay. You want to know the truth, it's treasonous."

Trump also referred to the January US military action in Venezuela, which he claimed was "one of the greatest military movements in history," while drawing comparisons to the current conflict with Iran. "We're doing just about as well in Iran," he said. "But I don't like talking about it until the jobs are finished."

Trump said that the military action was taken against Iran's nuclear programme to save the Gulf region, including Israel, from the threat posed if Tehran had been successful in having a nuclear weapon.