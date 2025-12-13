ETV Bharat / international

US Announces New 'Pax Silica' Initiative With 8 Nations; India Not Part Of Group

Washington: A new US-led strategic initiative, “rooted in deep cooperation with trusted allies,” has been launched aimed at building a secure and innovation-driven silicon supply chain.

According to the State Department, the initiative called ‘Pax Silica’ aims to reduce coercive dependencies, protect the materials and capabilities foundational to artificial intelligence (AI), and ensure aligned nations can develop and deploy transformative technologies at scale. The initiative includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

It, however, does not include India. With the exception of India, all other Quad countries - Japan, Australia and the US - are part of the new initiative. New Delhi will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20, focusing on the principles of ‘People, Planet, and Progress’. The Summit, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

The Pax Silica will be inaugurated on Friday with the signing of the Pax Silica Declaration, advancing US President Donald Trump’s “call for a new era of economic statecraft that produces peace and security for America and its allies through the power of private investment, free enterprise, and economics."

The statement added that "additional signatories are expected to follow.” Later in the day, representatives from the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, the UAE, Canada, and the European Union will gather for the Pax Silica Summit in Washington, D.C.