US Announces 'Large-Scale' Strikes Against ISIS In Syria

Screen grab obtained 10 January, 2026 from video released by the US Central Command on their X account @CENTCOM shows images of "large-scale" strikes carried out by US and allied forces against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria earlier in the day in response to an attack last month that left three Americans dead, the US military says. ( AFP )

Washington: US and allied forces carried out "large-scale" strikes against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria on Saturday, the US military said, the latest response to an attack last month that killed three Americans. US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military forces in the region, said multiple strikes "targeted ISIS throughout Syria," using an acronym for the jihadist group.

CENTCOM's post on X did not give specifics on where they took place. Grainy aerial video accompanying the post showed several separate explosions, apparently in rural areas. The strikes were part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched "in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra," CENTCOM said.

Two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed on December 13 after a lone gunman -- whom Washington described as an IS militant -- ambushed them in Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins and once controlled by the jihadist group. Syria's interior ministry later said the gunman was a member of the security forces who had been set to be fired for extremism.

"We will never forget, and never relent," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday in a post on X, replying to the CENTCOM statement. The United States and Jordan carried out a round of strikes last month in response to the Palmyra attack, with CENTCOM saying at the time that "more than 70 targets" had been hit. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, later reported those strikes killed at least five IS members, including a cell leader.