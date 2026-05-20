ETV Bharat / international

US Announces Federal Charges Against Indian National Wanted For 2017 Murder Of New Jersey Mother, Son

New York: The US has announced federal charges against an Indian national wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of a mother and her six-year-old son in New Jersey.

Nazeer Hameed, 38, was charged with the murder of an Indian woman, Sasikala Narra, 38 and her son Anish Narra inside an apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey, in March 2017.

FBI Newark on Monday announced federal charges against Hameed, who authorities say is "considered armed and dangerous.” The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Maple Shade Police charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. Hameed fled to India and now faces federal charges for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the District of New Jersey.

US authorities have said that Hameed returned to India six months after the killings and remains there to this day. As the investigation into the killings proceeded, he was identified as a person of interest after it was revealed he was stalking the husband and father of the victims, Hanumanth Narra.

A state warrant was issued for Hameed’s arrest, and the FBI has offered a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to his arrest or conviction. Information about Hameed is listed on the FBI's Most Wanted website.

Last year, then New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had “called and sent a letter” to Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra “requesting the assistance" of the Government of India in Hameed’s extradition.

Stressing that the “heinous crime shocked” the state, Murphy had said New Jersey stands ready to cooperate fully with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as the Justice Department, State Department and FBI “to facilitate the extradition process in accordance with both Indian law and the terms of our bilateral treaty.”

Murphy had conveyed his "profound gratitude” to Kwatra for his “prompt attention to this matter and for the continued partnership between our governments.”

On the evening of March 23, 2017, officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to an apartment complex after the bodies of Sasikala and Anish Narra were discovered inside their home, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office (BCPO) had said in a statement.